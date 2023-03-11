Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Shares Up 4%

Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) shares shot up 4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $66.42 and last traded at $65.77. 1,698,377 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 8,243,743 shares. The stock had previously closed at $63.24.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ROKU. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Roku in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Roku from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Roku from $58.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Roku from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Roku from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.12.

Roku Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $8.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.71 and a beta of 1.78. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $57.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.70.

Insider Transactions at Roku

Roku ( NASDAQ:ROKU Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported ($1.70) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.74) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $867.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $803.32 million. Roku had a negative net margin of 15.93% and a negative return on equity of 18.05%. Roku’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Roku, Inc. will post -5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Mustafa Ozgen sold 8,812 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.93, for a total value of $545,727.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,569,182.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Gilbert Fuchsberg sold 3,242 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.93, for a total value of $200,777.06. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 35,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,173,928.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mustafa Ozgen sold 8,812 shares of Roku stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.93, for a total transaction of $545,727.16. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,569,182.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 14,817 shares of company stock worth $953,729. 13.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Roku

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in Roku by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Roku by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in Roku by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 22,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $906,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Roku by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Roku by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 3,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.11% of the company’s stock.

Roku Company Profile

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the Platform and Devices segments. The Platform segment includes digital advertising and related services including the demand-side platform and content distribution services such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, media and entertainment promotional spending, the sale of premium subscriptions, and the sale of branded channel buttons on remote controls.

