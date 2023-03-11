Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Receives $141.89 Average PT from Analysts

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $141.89.
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RY shares. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$148.00 to C$147.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Bank of America upgraded Royal Bank of Canada from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Royal Bank of Canada from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Desjardins upped their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$145.00 to C$147.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th.
Royal Bank of Canada Price Performance
Shares of RY stock opened at $96.24 on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada has a fifty-two week low of $83.63 and a fifty-two week high of $114.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.96, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.56.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RY. RFG Advisory LLC increased its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 0.6% during the third quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 16,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,626,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,095,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 1.9% during the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 5,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $540,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 0.7% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 17,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,709,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.19% of the company’s stock.
About Royal Bank of Canada
Royal Bank of Canada engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, Investor and Treasury Services, Capital Markets, and Corporate Support. The Personal and Commercial Banking segment deals with a broad suite of financial products and services in Canada.
