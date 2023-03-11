Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms Outperform Rating for Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA)

Royal Bank of Canada restated their outperform rating on shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $11.00 price objective on the stock.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ VRCA opened at $6.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $274.54 million, a PE ratio of -8.00 and a beta of 2.03. Verrica Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $1.77 and a 12-month high of $9.22. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.95.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.05. Verrica Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 271.11% and a negative return on equity of 70.83%. The firm had revenue of $0.07 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Verrica Pharmaceuticals will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Verrica Pharmaceuticals

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VRCA. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 685.2% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 9,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 8,222 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $43,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. 24.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceutical products for the treatment of skin diseases. Its lead product candidate VP-102, is a proprietary topical therapy used in common skin indications including molluscum contagiosum and verruca vulgaris. The company was founded by Matthew Davidson on July 3, 2013 and is headquartered in West Chester, PA.

Featured Articles

