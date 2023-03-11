Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms Outperform Rating for Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA)

Royal Bank of Canada restated their outperform rating on shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $11.00 price objective on the stock.
Verrica Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.8 %
Shares of NASDAQ VRCA opened at $6.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $274.54 million, a PE ratio of -8.00 and a beta of 2.03. Verrica Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $1.77 and a 12-month high of $9.22. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.95.
Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.05. Verrica Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 271.11% and a negative return on equity of 70.83%. The firm had revenue of $0.07 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Verrica Pharmaceuticals will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Verrica Pharmaceuticals
Verrica Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceutical products for the treatment of skin diseases. Its lead product candidate VP-102, is a proprietary topical therapy used in common skin indications including molluscum contagiosum and verruca vulgaris. The company was founded by Matthew Davidson on July 3, 2013 and is headquartered in West Chester, PA.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Verrica Pharmaceuticals (VRCA)
- 2 Offshore Drilling Stocks Set to Extract Big Profits
- Three Staples Stocks With Double-Digit Upside Ahead
- Can Investors Trust Consumers to Lift American Outdoor Brands?
- How to Buy High Yielding Dividend Stocks
- Oracle Has Spoken: Shares Fall 5%
Receive News & Ratings for Verrica Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verrica Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.