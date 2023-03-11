Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX) Shares Sold by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP lessened its stake in Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 708,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 43,200 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Royalty Pharma were worth $28,480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Royalty Pharma by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 35,953,354 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,511,480,000 after purchasing an additional 7,748,193 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Royalty Pharma by 6.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,951,810 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,404,364,000 after purchasing an additional 2,098,034 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Royalty Pharma by 4.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,483,188 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $681,145,000 after purchasing an additional 767,864 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Royalty Pharma by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,762,572 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $302,430,000 after purchasing an additional 685,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Royalty Pharma by 37.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,647,985 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $321,522,000 after buying an additional 2,087,897 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Royalty Pharma alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Marshall Urist sold 23,333 shares of Royalty Pharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.30, for a total transaction of $870,320.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,740,679.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Marshall Urist sold 23,333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.30, for a total transaction of $870,320.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,740,679.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Rory B. Riggs sold 40,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.98, for a total transaction of $1,679,619.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 96,712 shares in the company, valued at $4,059,969.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 24.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Royalty Pharma Stock Down 1.3 %

Royalty Pharma Increases Dividend

NASDAQ RPRX opened at $33.10 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $20.10 billion, a PE ratio of 413.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.42. Royalty Pharma plc has a 52 week low of $32.92 and a 52 week high of $44.75.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a boost from Royalty Pharma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 15th. Royalty Pharma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,000.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RPRX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Royalty Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Royalty Pharma from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. TheStreet cut shares of Royalty Pharma from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Royalty Pharma from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.86.

Royalty Pharma Profile

(Get Rating)

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RPRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Royalty Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royalty Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.