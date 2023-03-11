Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI) PT Lowered to $6.00 at Benchmark

Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Benchmark from $9.00 to $6.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Benchmark currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Rush Street Interactive in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. JMP Securities restated a market outperform rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Rush Street Interactive in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Rush Street Interactive from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Rush Street Interactive from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rush Street Interactive presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $7.38.

Rush Street Interactive stock opened at $3.39 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $747.50 million, a P/E ratio of -5.56 and a beta of 1.77. Rush Street Interactive has a 1 year low of $2.89 and a 1 year high of $9.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.05 and a 200-day moving average of $4.05.

Rush Street Interactive ( NYSE:RSI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.01). Rush Street Interactive had a negative return on equity of 17.05% and a negative net margin of 6.52%. The company had revenue of $165.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.60 million. Research analysts anticipate that Rush Street Interactive will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Gregory A. Carlin sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.31, for a total value of $215,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,354,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,837,472.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Rush Street Interactive news, major shareholder Gregory A. Carlin sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.31, for a total value of $215,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,354,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,837,472.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Gregory A. Carlin sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.63, for a total value of $463,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,494,402 shares in the company, valued at $6,919,081.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 58.02% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rush Street Interactive during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in Rush Street Interactive by 138.1% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 10,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 5,962 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Rush Street Interactive in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in Rush Street Interactive by 357.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 10,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Rush Street Interactive in the second quarter valued at about $51,000. 35.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rush Street Interactive, Inc operates as an online casino and sports betting company in the United States and Latin America. It provides real-money online casino, online and retail sports betting, and social gaming services. In addition, the company offers full suite of games comprising of bricks-and-mortar casinos, table games, and slot machines.

