Scholar Rock Holding Co. to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of ($0.56) Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NASDAQ:SRRK)

Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for Scholar Rock in a report released on Tuesday, March 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Yee now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.56) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.58). The consensus estimate for Scholar Rock’s current full-year earnings is ($2.37) per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Scholar Rock’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.57) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.58) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.59) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($2.30) EPS.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on SRRK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Scholar Rock from $38.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 18th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Scholar Rock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Scholar Rock from $43.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.67.

Scholar Rock Stock Down 7.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SRRK opened at $9.13 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $474.67 million, a PE ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 9.01, a quick ratio of 10.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Scholar Rock has a twelve month low of $4.32 and a twelve month high of $15.78. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.00.

Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.11. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.97) earnings per share.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Scholar Rock

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SRRK. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Scholar Rock in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $299,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Scholar Rock by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 14,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Scholar Rock by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 306,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,774,000 after buying an additional 10,462 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in Scholar Rock in the 4th quarter valued at $238,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Scholar Rock in the fourth quarter worth $1,377,000. 91.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Scholar Rock news, major shareholder Public Equities L.P. Invus purchased 48,774 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.33 per share, with a total value of $455,061.42. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 9,029,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $84,240,980.52. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Scholar Rock Company Profile

Scholar Rock Holding Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development and discovery of innovative medicines. The firm offers proprietary platform which designed to discover and develop monoclonal antibodies that have a high degree of specificity to achieve selective modulation of growth factor signaling.

