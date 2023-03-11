Scotiabank Weighs in on Parkland Co.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (TSE:PKI)

Parkland Co. (TSE:PKI – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Scotiabank issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Parkland in a research note issued to investors on Monday, March 6th. Scotiabank analyst expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.39 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Parkland’s current full-year earnings is $2.54 per share.

Get Parkland alerts:

Separately, National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Parkland from C$36.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Parkland presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$39.33.

Parkland Stock Down 2.3 %

Insiders Place Their Bets

TSE PKI opened at C$29.22 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$30.54 and a 200-day moving average of C$29.69. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.46. Parkland has a 52 week low of C$24.25 and a 52 week high of C$39.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 229.57, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.39.

In related news, Senior Officer Darren Robert Smart sold 19,142 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$29.90, for a total value of C$572,345.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,918 shares in the company, valued at C$864,648.20. Corporate insiders own 20.47% of the company’s stock.

Parkland Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 21st. This is a boost from Parkland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.65%. Parkland’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.38%.

Parkland Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Parkland Corporation operates food and convenience stores in Canada, the United States, the Caribbean region, and Central and South America. The company operates through four segments: Canada, USA, Supply, and International. The Canada segment owns, operates, supports, and distributes a coast-to-coast network of retail convenience, food, and fuel sites, as well as commercial cardlocks and bulk fuel facilities; and provides propane, heating oil, lubricants, and other related services to commercial, industrial, and residential customers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Parkland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parkland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.