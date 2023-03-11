Scotiabank Weighs in on Parkland Co.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (TSE:PKI)

Parkland Co. (TSE:PKI – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Scotiabank issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Parkland in a research note issued to investors on Monday, March 6th. Scotiabank analyst expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.39 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Parkland’s current full-year earnings is $2.54 per share.
Separately, National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Parkland from C$36.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Parkland presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$39.33.
Parkland Stock Down 2.3 %
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, Senior Officer Darren Robert Smart sold 19,142 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$29.90, for a total value of C$572,345.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,918 shares in the company, valued at C$864,648.20. Corporate insiders own 20.47% of the company’s stock.
Parkland Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 21st. This is a boost from Parkland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.65%. Parkland’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.38%.
Parkland Company Profile
Parkland Corporation operates food and convenience stores in Canada, the United States, the Caribbean region, and Central and South America. The company operates through four segments: Canada, USA, Supply, and International. The Canada segment owns, operates, supports, and distributes a coast-to-coast network of retail convenience, food, and fuel sites, as well as commercial cardlocks and bulk fuel facilities; and provides propane, heating oil, lubricants, and other related services to commercial, industrial, and residential customers.
