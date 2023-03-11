Seaport Res Ptn Comments on Weyerhaeuser’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:WY)

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn dropped their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 8th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Weintraub now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.13 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.15. The consensus estimate for Weyerhaeuser’s current full-year earnings is $1.05 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Weyerhaeuser’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.25 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.95 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on WY. Citigroup upped their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.43.

Weyerhaeuser Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:WY opened at $29.86 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $32.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.87 billion, a PE ratio of 11.80 and a beta of 1.47. Weyerhaeuser has a 1 year low of $27.36 and a 1 year high of $42.86.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 21.08% and a net margin of 18.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Weyerhaeuser

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new stake in Weyerhaeuser during the 1st quarter worth about $1,440,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 414,977 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,730,000 after buying an additional 5,984 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 41,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,570,000 after buying an additional 1,159 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 6,381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 596 shares during the period. 80.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Weyerhaeuser news, CEO Devin W. Stockfish sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $64,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 567,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,425,716. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Weyerhaeuser Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is 30.04%.

About Weyerhaeuser

Weyerhaeuser Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of forest products. It operates through the following business segments: Timberlands, Real Estate, Energy and Natural Resources (Real Estate & ENR), and Wood Products. The Timberlands segment manages private commercial forestland worldwide, engages in growing and harvesting trees for lumber, building, pulp, paper and other wood products.

