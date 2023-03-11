Severn Trent Plc (OTCMKTS:STRNY) Receives $2,903.33 Average Target Price from Analysts

Severn Trent Plc (OTCMKTS:STRNY – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $2,903.33.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on STRNY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Severn Trent from GBX 2,700 ($32.47) to GBX 2,750 ($33.07) in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Societe Generale raised Severn Trent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Severn Trent from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th.

Get Severn Trent alerts:

Severn Trent Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:STRNY opened at $33.59 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $34.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.13. Severn Trent has a 1 year low of $23.25 and a 1 year high of $42.35.

About Severn Trent

Severn Trent Plc engages in the provision of clean water and waste water treatment services and develops renewable energy solutions. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Water & Waste Water and Business Services. The Regulated Water & Waste Water segment includes the wholesale water and waste water activities of Severn Trent Water Limited, its retail services to domestic customers, and Hafren Dyfrdwy Cyfyngedig.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Severn Trent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Severn Trent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.