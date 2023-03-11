Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE) Given a €42.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group set a €42.00 ($44.68) price objective on Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAEGet Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Baader Bank set a €85.00 ($90.43) price target on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a research report on Tuesday. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €100.00 ($106.38) price target on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €118.00 ($125.53) price objective on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €140.00 ($148.94) price objective on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Barclays set a €90.00 ($95.74) price objective on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a report on Thursday, November 10th.

Shop Apotheke Europe Price Performance

ETR:SAE opened at €70.00 ($74.47) on Wednesday. Shop Apotheke Europe has a one year low of €36.51 ($38.84) and a one year high of €105.25 ($111.97). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.96, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.88. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.44, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average is €64.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is €52.48.

Shop Apotheke Europe Company Profile

Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. owns and operates online pharmacies in Germany, Austria, Switzerland, France, Belgium, Italy, and the Netherlands. It provides prescription medications, over-the-counter medications, and pharmacy-related beauty and personal care products, as well as food supplements. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Sevenum, the Netherlands.

