Shore Capital Reiterates “Hold” Rating for Spirax-Sarco Engineering (LON:SPX)

Spirax-Sarco Engineering (LON:SPX – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Shore Capital in a report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a £124 ($149.11) price target on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a research note on Monday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Spirax-Sarco Engineering has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of £120.68 ($145.11).

Spirax-Sarco Engineering Trading Down 1.3 %

SPX opened at £111.20 ($133.72) on Thursday. Spirax-Sarco Engineering has a one year low of GBX 9,008 ($108.32) and a one year high of £140.42 ($168.86). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.15, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of £116.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of £110.92. The firm has a market capitalization of £8.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,694.35, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.60.

About Spirax-Sarco Engineering

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc provides engineered solutions for the users of industrial and commercial steam systems, electrical heating and temperature management systems, and pumps and fluid path technologies. It offers industrial and commercial steam systems, including condensate management, controls, and thermal energy management products and solutions for heating and curing, cleaning and sterilizing, hot water generation, space heating, and humidification; electrical process heating and temperature management solutions, such as industrial heaters and systems, heat tracing, and various component technologies for industrial processes, heaters, and systems; and peristaltic and niche pumps and associated fluid path technologies, including pumps, tubing, and specialty filling systems and products for single-use applications.

