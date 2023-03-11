SkinBioTherapeutics Plc (LON:SBTX) Insider Manprit Singh Randhawa Sells 89,472 Shares of Stock

SkinBioTherapeutics Plc (LON:SBTX – Get Rating) insider Manprit Singh Randhawa sold 89,472 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 23 ($0.28), for a total transaction of £20,578.56 ($24,745.74).

SkinBioTherapeutics Price Performance

LON SBTX opened at GBX 20 ($0.24) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £34.63 million, a PE ratio of -1,000.00 and a beta of 2.56. SkinBioTherapeutics Plc has a 52 week low of GBX 15 ($0.18) and a 52 week high of GBX 52.90 ($0.64). The company has a quick ratio of 10.01, a current ratio of 4.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.16. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 19.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 19.30.

Get SkinBioTherapeutics alerts:

About SkinBioTherapeutics

(Get Rating)

Recommended Stories

SkinBioTherapeutics plc, a life science company, engages in identification and development of technology that harnesses the human microbiome to improve health. It develops SkinBiotix technology that can enhance the formation of multi-protein complexes and prevent passage toxins, molecules, and ions, as well as pathogens; and AxisBiotix that focuses on the gut-skin relationship and is designed to alleviate the symptoms associated with psoriasis.

Receive News & Ratings for SkinBioTherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SkinBioTherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.