Spirent Communications (LON:SPT) Upgraded to “Speculative Buy” at Canaccord Genuity Group

Spirent Communications (LON:SPT – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group to a “speculative buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a GBX 250 ($3.01) price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 40.77% from the stock’s previous close.

Spirent Communications Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of Spirent Communications stock opened at GBX 177.60 ($2.14) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.61, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.19. The company has a market capitalization of £1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,366.15, a PEG ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 0.38. Spirent Communications has a 1 year low of GBX 175.50 ($2.11) and a 1 year high of GBX 294 ($3.54). The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 232.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 254.14.

Insider Buying and Selling at Spirent Communications

In related news, insider Bill Thomas bought 27,431 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 182 ($2.19) per share, with a total value of £49,924.42 ($60,034.18). In other news, insider Gary Bullard purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 184 ($2.21) per share, with a total value of £27,600 ($33,189.03). Also, insider Bill Thomas acquired 27,431 shares of Spirent Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 182 ($2.19) per share, with a total value of £49,924.42 ($60,034.18). Insiders purchased a total of 42,593 shares of company stock valued at $7,789,936 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

About Spirent Communications

Spirent Communications plc provides automated test and assurance solutions for networks, cybersecurity, and positioning in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in Lifecycle Service Assurance and Networks & Security segments. The Lifecycle Service Assurance segment provides testing solutions for 5G mobile core networks, and cellular and Wi-Fi devices in the lab, as well as diagnoses, troubleshoots, and resolves issues with production networks and services.

