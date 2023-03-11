Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.
Separately, Raymond James lowered shares of Stellus Capital Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd.
Stellus Capital Investment Price Performance
SCM stock opened at $13.92 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.26. Stellus Capital Investment has a 1 year low of $11.02 and a 1 year high of $16.08. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.64. The firm has a market cap of $272.14 million, a P/E ratio of 18.81 and a beta of 1.22.
Stellus Capital Investment Company Profile
Stellus Capital Investment Corp., a traded business development company invests in companies located in the United States with an EBITDA of $5 to $50 million. The fund targets companies operating in the fields of aerospace/defense, business services, consumer products, distribution, education, energy/industrial services, financial services, healthcare, manufacturing, media & entertainment, restaurant/retail, software/technology, and telecommunications.
