StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Global Cord Blood Price Performance

Shares of CO stock opened at $2.99 on Thursday. Global Cord Blood has a one year low of $2.03 and a one year high of $5.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.88.

Institutional Trading of Global Cord Blood

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Global Cord Blood by 99,844.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,093,520 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $77,957,000 after buying an additional 26,067,412 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Global Cord Blood in the third quarter valued at about $176,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of Global Cord Blood during the 2nd quarter worth about $96,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Global Cord Blood by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 189,330 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $729,000 after acquiring an additional 11,709 shares in the last quarter.

Global Cord Blood Company Profile

Global Cord Blood operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of cord blood banking services. It provides cord blood processing and storage service. The company also offers cord blood collection, laboratory testing, hematopoietic stem cell processing and stem cell storage services. The firm preserves cord blood units donated by the public and provides matching services on such donated units and deliver matching units to patients in need of transplants.

