StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Pioneer Power Solutions (NASDAQ:PPSI)

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pioneer Power Solutions (NASDAQ:PPSI – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Pioneer Power Solutions Trading Up 3.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PPSI opened at $2.95 on Thursday. Pioneer Power Solutions has a 52 week low of $2.33 and a 52 week high of $6.39. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.99. The company has a market cap of $28.44 million, a PE ratio of -4.68 and a beta of 0.21.

Get Pioneer Power Solutions alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Pioneer Power Solutions news, CEO Nathan Mazurek bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.73 per share, for a total transaction of $27,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,900,859 shares in the company, valued at $5,189,345.07. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pioneer Power Solutions

About Pioneer Power Solutions

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Insight Advisors LLC PA purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Power Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at about $108,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Pioneer Power Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Power Solutions by 148.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 36,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 21,564 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Power Solutions during the third quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Power Solutions during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. 4.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc designs and manufactures electrical equipment. The firm also engages in integration, refurbishment, service and distribution of electric power systems, distributed energy resources, used and new power generation equipment and mobile EV charging solutions for applications in the utility, industrial and commercial markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Power Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Power Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.