StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Pioneer Power Solutions (NASDAQ:PPSI)

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pioneer Power Solutions (NASDAQ:PPSI – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Pioneer Power Solutions Trading Up 3.5 %
Shares of NASDAQ:PPSI opened at $2.95 on Thursday. Pioneer Power Solutions has a 52 week low of $2.33 and a 52 week high of $6.39. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.99. The company has a market cap of $28.44 million, a PE ratio of -4.68 and a beta of 0.21.
Insider Activity
In other Pioneer Power Solutions news, CEO Nathan Mazurek bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.73 per share, for a total transaction of $27,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,900,859 shares in the company, valued at $5,189,345.07. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pioneer Power Solutions
About Pioneer Power Solutions
Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc designs and manufactures electrical equipment. The firm also engages in integration, refurbishment, service and distribution of electric power systems, distributed energy resources, used and new power generation equipment and mobile EV charging solutions for applications in the utility, industrial and commercial markets.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Pioneer Power Solutions (PPSI)
- 2 Offshore Drilling Stocks Set to Extract Big Profits
- Three Staples Stocks With Double-Digit Upside Ahead
- Can Investors Trust Consumers to Lift American Outdoor Brands?
- How to Buy High Yielding Dividend Stocks
- Oracle Has Spoken: Shares Fall 5%
Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Power Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Power Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.