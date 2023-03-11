StockNews.com Lowers Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) to Hold

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.

PSTG has been the subject of several other research reports. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Pure Storage to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Pure Storage from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.68.

Get Pure Storage alerts:

Pure Storage Trading Down 1.3 %

Pure Storage stock opened at $23.45 on Thursday. Pure Storage has a 1-year low of $21.90 and a 1-year high of $36.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.32 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.58.

Insider Buying and Selling

Pure Storage ( NYSE:PSTG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.17. Pure Storage had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 17.48%. The firm had revenue of $810.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $811.30 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Pure Storage will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

In other Pure Storage news, Director Andrew William Fraser Brown sold 9,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.28, for a total transaction of $270,890.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 45,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,241,731.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO P. Kevan Krysler sold 27,679 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total transaction of $748,993.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 480,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,011,286.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew William Fraser Brown sold 9,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.28, for a total transaction of $270,890.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 45,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,241,731.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,170 shares of company stock worth $1,605,075 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pure Storage

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PSTG. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in Pure Storage by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 9,023 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 1,964 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Pure Storage by 445.4% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 28,618 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $783,000 after acquiring an additional 23,371 shares during the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pure Storage during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $815,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Pure Storage during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $314,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Pure Storage by 233.5% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 146,104 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,999,000 after acquiring an additional 102,300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.96% of the company’s stock.

About Pure Storage

(Get Rating)

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of flash-based storage solutions. Its technology replaces storage systems designed for mechanical disks with all-flash systems optimized end-to-end for solid-state memory. The company was founded by John Hayes and John Colgrove in October 2009 and is headquartered in Mountain View, CA.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pure Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pure Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.