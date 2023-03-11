StockNews.com Lowers Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) to Hold

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.
PSTG has been the subject of several other research reports. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Pure Storage to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Pure Storage from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.68.
Pure Storage Trading Down 1.3 %
Pure Storage stock opened at $23.45 on Thursday. Pure Storage has a 1-year low of $21.90 and a 1-year high of $36.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.32 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.58.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Pure Storage news, Director Andrew William Fraser Brown sold 9,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.28, for a total transaction of $270,890.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 45,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,241,731.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO P. Kevan Krysler sold 27,679 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total transaction of $748,993.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 480,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,011,286.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew William Fraser Brown sold 9,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.28, for a total transaction of $270,890.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 45,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,241,731.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,170 shares of company stock worth $1,605,075 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pure Storage
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PSTG. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in Pure Storage by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 9,023 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 1,964 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Pure Storage by 445.4% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 28,618 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $783,000 after acquiring an additional 23,371 shares during the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pure Storage during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $815,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Pure Storage during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $314,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Pure Storage by 233.5% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 146,104 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,999,000 after acquiring an additional 102,300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.96% of the company’s stock.
About Pure Storage
Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of flash-based storage solutions. Its technology replaces storage systems designed for mechanical disks with all-flash systems optimized end-to-end for solid-state memory. The company was founded by John Hayes and John Colgrove in October 2009 and is headquartered in Mountain View, CA.
