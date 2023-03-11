StockNews.com Upgrades Hooker Furnishings (NASDAQ:HOFT) to “Buy”

Hooker Furnishings (NASDAQ:HOFT – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

Hooker Furnishings Stock Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ:HOFT opened at $20.97 on Thursday. Hooker Furnishings has a 52 week low of $12.90 and a 52 week high of $22.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $237.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.89 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Hooker Furnishings (NASDAQ:HOFT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $151.58 million for the quarter. Hooker Furnishings had a return on equity of 3.66% and a net margin of 1.64%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HOFT. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in Hooker Furnishings by 595.0% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Hooker Furnishings by 584.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 3,842 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Hooker Furnishings by 29.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 902 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Hooker Furnishings by 39.7% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 2,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Hooker Furnishings during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $250,000. 69.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hooker Furnishings Corp. is a home furnishings marketing and logistics company. It offers worldwide sourcing of residential casegoods and upholstery, as well as domestically-produced custom leather and fabric-upholstered furniture. The company operates its business through the following segments: Hooker Branded, Home Meridian, Domestic Upholstery, and Other.

