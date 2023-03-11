StockNews.com Upgrades Hooker Furnishings (NASDAQ:HOFT) to “Buy”

Hooker Furnishings (NASDAQ:HOFT – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.
Hooker Furnishings Stock Down 0.9 %
NASDAQ:HOFT opened at $20.97 on Thursday. Hooker Furnishings has a 52 week low of $12.90 and a 52 week high of $22.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $237.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.89 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.
Hooker Furnishings (NASDAQ:HOFT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $151.58 million for the quarter. Hooker Furnishings had a return on equity of 3.66% and a net margin of 1.64%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Hooker Furnishings
Hooker Furnishings Corp. is a home furnishings marketing and logistics company. It offers worldwide sourcing of residential casegoods and upholstery, as well as domestically-produced custom leather and fabric-upholstered furniture. The company operates its business through the following segments: Hooker Branded, Home Meridian, Domestic Upholstery, and Other.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Hooker Furnishings (HOFT)
- 2 Offshore Drilling Stocks Set to Extract Big Profits
- Three Staples Stocks With Double-Digit Upside Ahead
- Can Investors Trust Consumers to Lift American Outdoor Brands?
- How to Buy High Yielding Dividend Stocks
- Oracle Has Spoken: Shares Fall 5%
Receive News & Ratings for Hooker Furnishings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hooker Furnishings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.