Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) Receives $35.50 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-two analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $35.50.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NOVA. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Sunnova Energy International from $35.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Capital One Financial restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Roth Mkm boosted their target price on Sunnova Energy International from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on Sunnova Energy International from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Sunnova Energy International from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st.

Get Sunnova Energy International alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Sunnova Energy International by 236.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Sunnova Energy International by 168.8% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 1,764 shares during the period. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Sunnova Energy International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $66,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in Sunnova Energy International by 195.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 1,995 shares during the period. Finally, Kepos Capital LP increased its holdings in Sunnova Energy International by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Kepos Capital LP now owns 4,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the period.

Sunnova Energy International Trading Down 6.4 %

Sunnova Energy International Company Profile

NYSE:NOVA opened at $16.31 on Wednesday. Sunnova Energy International has a 52 week low of $12.47 and a 52 week high of $31.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.71. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.17 and a beta of 2.12.

(Get Rating)

Sunnova Energy International, Inc operates as a residential energy service provider. It offers solar energy systems, electric vehicle chargers, and home solar protection. The company was founded by William Jackson Berger in 2012 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sunnova Energy International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunnova Energy International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.