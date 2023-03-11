Symrise (FRA:SY1) Given a €110.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €110.00 ($117.02) target price on Symrise (FRA:SY1 – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €124.00 ($131.91) price target on shares of Symrise in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Baader Bank set a €112.00 ($119.15) target price on shares of Symrise in a research note on Wednesday. Warburg Research set a €100.00 ($106.38) price target on shares of Symrise in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €120.00 ($127.66) price target on shares of Symrise in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €110.00 ($117.02) price target on shares of Symrise in a research report on Wednesday.

Symrise Stock Down 1.7 %

Symrise stock opened at €93.60 ($99.57) on Wednesday. Symrise has a 12-month low of €56.96 ($60.60) and a 12-month high of €73.48 ($78.17). The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €99.58 and its 200 day moving average price is €102.44.

Symrise Company Profile

Symrise AG supplies fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, and functional ingredients. It operates through two segments, Taste, Nutrition & Health, and Scent & Care. The Taste, Nutrition & Health segment provides functional ingredients and flavor solutions used in the production of food and beverages; savory flavors; natural and sustainable ingredients for food and beverage manufacturers, baby food, and dietary supplements; product solutions and services for pet food manufacturers; sustainable ingredients and services for aqua feed manufacturers to develop solutions for fish and shrimp farms; and probiotics for food supplements and functional foods.

