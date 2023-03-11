Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Shares Bought by Two Sigma Investments LP

Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) by 440.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 933,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 761,022 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP owned about 0.21% of Synchrony Financial worth $26,329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SYF. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Synchrony Financial by 5.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,547,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $236,077,000 after purchasing an additional 423,606 shares during the period. Par Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Synchrony Financial by 1.9% during the third quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,150,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $229,749,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Synchrony Financial by 2.6% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,202,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $203,106,000 after purchasing an additional 184,290 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Synchrony Financial by 853.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,218,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $216,471,000 after purchasing an additional 5,566,481 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 52.5% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,078,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $112,651,000 after buying an additional 1,404,388 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Synchrony Financial alerts:

Synchrony Financial Price Performance

SYF stock opened at $32.13 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.27, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.62. Synchrony Financial has a twelve month low of $27.22 and a twelve month high of $41.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Synchrony Financial Announces Dividend

Synchrony Financial ( NYSE:SYF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $4.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.04 billion. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 24.07% and a net margin of 17.51%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Synchrony Financial will post 5.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 6th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 3rd. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is currently 15.08%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Alberto Casellas sold 39,460 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.14, for a total value of $1,426,084.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 70,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,531,245.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Bart Schaller sold 11,071 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total transaction of $401,323.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 71,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,597,820. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Alberto Casellas sold 39,460 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.14, for a total value of $1,426,084.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 70,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,531,245.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SYF. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Synchrony Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.27.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Synchrony Financial engages in the provision of consumer financial services. The firm is also involved in managing credit products through the following sales platforms: Home and Auto, Digital, Diversified and Value, Health and Wellness, and Lifestyle. The company was founded on September 12, 2003 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Synchrony Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchrony Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.