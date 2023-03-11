Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) Position Boosted by Utah Retirement Systems

Utah Retirement Systems boosted its position in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,318 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $2,807,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Teledyne Technologies by 0.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,223,747 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,762,859,000 after purchasing an additional 47,594 shares during the period. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ lifted its position in Teledyne Technologies by 12.9% in the third quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 26,925 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $9,086,000 after purchasing an additional 3,069 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its position in Teledyne Technologies by 32.3% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 1,384 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 142,203 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $47,989,000 after acquiring an additional 3,446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. lifted its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 42.2% during the 3rd quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 22,351 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $7,543,000 after acquiring an additional 6,634 shares during the last quarter. 91.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Robert Mehrabian sold 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.17, for a total value of $1,496,578.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 196,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,296,208.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Sue Main sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.03, for a total value of $3,780,270.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,527,760.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert Mehrabian sold 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.17, for a total transaction of $1,496,578.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 196,052 shares in the company, valued at $86,296,208.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,210 shares of company stock worth $14,208,344 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

TDY opened at $412.55 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $423.82 and a 200-day moving average of $397.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.96, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.08. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 12-month low of $325.00 and a 12-month high of $493.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.54 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 14.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.56 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 19.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TDY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded Teledyne Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $445.00 to $488.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Teledyne Technologies from $472.00 to $498.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a research report on Monday, December 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $503.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $496.33.

Teledyne Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic and communication products for wireless and satellite systems. It operates through the following business segments: Instrumentation, Digital Imaging, Aerospace and Defense Electronics, and Engineered Systems. The Instrumentation segment provides monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, and electronic test and measurement equipment.

