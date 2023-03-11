Tesco PLC Expected to Post FY2023 Earnings of $0.76 Per Share (OTCMKTS:TSCDY)

Tesco PLC (OTCMKTS:TSCDY – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2023 earnings estimates for Tesco in a report issued on Monday, March 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Grzinic now forecasts that the company will earn $0.76 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.74. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Tesco’s current full-year earnings is $0.77 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Tesco’s FY2025 earnings at $0.81 EPS.

TSCDY has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Tesco from GBX 240 ($2.89) to GBX 270 ($3.25) in a report on Monday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Tesco in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TSCDY opened at $9.28 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.98 and a 200-day moving average of $8.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Tesco has a 52-week low of $6.54 and a 52-week high of $11.19.

Tesco Plc engages in the retailing and retail banking. It operates through the following segments: UK and ROI, Central Europe, Asia, and Tesco Bank. The UK and ROI segment caters to the United Kingdom and Republic of Ireland. The Central Europe segment covers the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, and Slovakia.

