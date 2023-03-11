Teza Capital Management LLC Acquires New Position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 8,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $569,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSN. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 79.7% during the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in Tyson Foods by 1,002.9% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Tyson Foods in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tyson Foods in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of Tyson Foods during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. 66.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on TSN. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $75.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on Tyson Foods to $76.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. TheStreet downgraded Tyson Foods from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Tyson Foods from $69.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tyson Foods presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.00.

Tyson Foods Price Performance

TSN stock opened at $56.98 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.85. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.74 and a 52-week high of $99.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.50). Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 4.54%. The business had revenue of $13.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.87 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 4.15 EPS for the current year.

Tyson Foods Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.53%.

Tyson Foods Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of frozen and refrigerated food products. It operates through the following segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The Beef segment includes processing live fed cattle and fabricating dressed beef carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts and case-ready products.

Featured Articles

