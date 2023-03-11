Teza Capital Management LLC Acquires New Stake in NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE)

Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 11,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $576,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in NWE. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NorthWestern in the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of NorthWestern by 35.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of NorthWestern by 145.2% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 765 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in NorthWestern in the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in NorthWestern by 79.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. 96.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Guggenheim cut NorthWestern from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of NorthWestern to $57.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of NorthWestern from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at NorthWestern

NorthWestern Trading Down 1.2 %

In other NorthWestern news, Director Jan Robert Horsfall sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.26, for a total transaction of $160,328.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,512.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NWE stock opened at $55.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.69. NorthWestern Co. has a 1-year low of $48.68 and a 1-year high of $63.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.11. The company has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.18, a PEG ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 0.42.

NorthWestern Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. This is a positive change from NorthWestern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.58%. NorthWestern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.54%.

NorthWestern Company Profile

NorthWestern Corp. engages in generating and distributing electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, and Other. The Electric segment includes generation, transmission, and distribution of electric utility business as a vertically integrated generation transmission and distribution utility.

