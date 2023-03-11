Teza Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 14,658 Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR)

Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR – Get Rating) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 14,658 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $516,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Murphy Oil during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Murphy Oil during the second quarter valued at $64,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 37.7% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,143 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Murphy Oil by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,193 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in Murphy Oil in the 3rd quarter worth about $78,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Murphy Oil alerts:

Insider Transactions at Murphy Oil

In related news, VP Paul D. Vaughan sold 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.30, for a total value of $392,350.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,716 shares in the company, valued at $194,770.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Paul D. Vaughan sold 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.30, for a total value of $392,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,770.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Louis W. Utsch sold 10,902 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.50, for a total value of $474,237.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $413,424. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Murphy Oil Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MUR opened at $36.66 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 2.38. Murphy Oil Co. has a 52-week low of $25.97 and a 52-week high of $51.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $41.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.37.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $975.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $835.62 million. Murphy Oil had a net margin of 24.54% and a return on equity of 18.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Murphy Oil Co. will post 5.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Murphy Oil Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 13th were paid a $0.275 dividend. This is an increase from Murphy Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 10th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. Murphy Oil’s payout ratio is presently 17.97%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on MUR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Murphy Oil from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, December 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Murphy Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $66.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.11.

About Murphy Oil

(Get Rating)

Murphy Oil Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the Exploration and Production and Corporate and Other segment. The Exploration and Production segment includes the United States, Canada, and all other countries. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on interest income, other gains and losses, interest expense, and unallocated overhead.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Murphy Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Murphy Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.