Teza Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 6,547 Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 6,547 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $591,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Celanese by 51.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,152 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,451,000 after buying an additional 3,431 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Celanese by 6.8% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,627 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $804,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of Celanese by 5.8% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,065,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Celanese by 1.5% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 13,838 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,977,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Celanese by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 37,618 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,374,000 after purchasing an additional 4,265 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.54% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Celanese

In other news, SVP Mark Christopher Murray purchased 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $117.15 per share, with a total value of $140,580.00. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,240,501.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Celanese Stock Down 4.0 %

Shares of NYSE CE opened at $109.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $118.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.24. Celanese Co. has a 12-month low of $86.71 and a 12-month high of $161.37. The company has a market capitalization of $11.84 billion, a PE ratio of 6.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.32 and a beta of 1.31.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. Celanese had a net margin of 19.58% and a return on equity of 32.15%. Celanese’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.91 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Celanese Co. will post 11.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Celanese Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.12%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on Celanese from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Celanese from $83.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Celanese from $139.00 to $131.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Bank of America began coverage on Celanese in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Celanese from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.00.

Celanese Company Profile

Celanese Corp. engages in the provision of technology and specialty materials businesses. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, Acetyl Chain and Other Activities. The Engineered Materials segment includes the engineered materials business, food ingredients business and certain strategic affiliates.

