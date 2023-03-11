Teza Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG)

Teza Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG – Get Rating) by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 16,035 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,239 shares during the quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Harley-Davidson were worth $559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 1.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,727,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,454,000 after purchasing an additional 194,089 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 10,591,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,001,000 after buying an additional 296,422 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,974,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,496,000 after acquiring an additional 54,609 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,855,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,368,000 after acquiring an additional 320,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Harley-Davidson by 5.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,111,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,985,000 after acquiring an additional 216,545 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Harley-Davidson alerts:

Harley-Davidson Stock Down 3.8 %

Shares of NYSE HOG opened at $39.76 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $45.91 and its 200 day moving average is $43.11. Harley-Davidson, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.80 and a 52 week high of $51.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The company has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.00, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.39.

Harley-Davidson Increases Dividend

Harley-Davidson ( NYSE:HOG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $918.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $910.04 million. Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 13.35% and a return on equity of 27.23%. The company’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Harley-Davidson, Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. This is an increase from Harley-Davidson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Harley-Davidson’s payout ratio is currently 13.28%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on HOG shares. StockNews.com lowered Harley-Davidson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Harley-Davidson from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Harley-Davidson from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Harley-Davidson in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup set a $49.00 target price on shares of Harley-Davidson in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Harley-Davidson presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.38.

Insider Buying and Selling at Harley-Davidson

In other news, SVP Jonathan R. Root sold 2,239 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.17, for a total transaction of $112,330.63. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $274,630.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Harley-Davidson

(Get Rating)

Harley-Davidson, Inc is engaged in the manufacture and sale of custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. It operates through the following segments: Motorcycles & Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles & Related Products segment manufactures, designs, and sells at wholesale on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Harley-Davidson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harley-Davidson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.