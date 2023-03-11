Teza Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Teza Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,148 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 223 shares during the quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $620,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 21.5% in the first quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 746 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 1.4% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 10,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $828,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 6.1% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. 69.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LYV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Live Nation Entertainment from $120.00 to $92.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $101.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. TheStreet lowered shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Live Nation Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.11.

NYSE LYV opened at $66.65 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $75.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.99. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.05 and a 1 year high of $121.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.33, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $15.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.93 and a beta of 1.31.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as an entertainment company. The firm engages in producing, marketing, and selling live concerts for artists via its global concert pipe. It operates through the following segments: Concerts, Sponsorship and Advertising, and Ticketing. The Concerts segment is involved in the promotion of live music events in owned or operated venues and in rented third-party venues.

