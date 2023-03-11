Teza Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Teza Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 336.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,641 shares of the network technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,807 shares during the quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 61.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 55 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 0.8% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,961 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,843,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 6.5% in the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 408 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 637 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 425 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PANW opened at $185.71 on Friday. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $132.22 and a 52 week high of $213.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,532.52, a PEG ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a fifty day moving average of $161.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $161.84.

Several analysts have weighed in on PANW shares. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $207.00 to $215.00 in a report on Friday, November 18th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target (up previously from $220.00) on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $200.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Palo Alto Networks has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $234.77.

In related news, CFO Dipak Golechha sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.15, for a total transaction of $380,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,376,671.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director John P. Key sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.62, for a total transaction of $469,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,938,879.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Dipak Golechha sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.15, for a total value of $380,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,376,671.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 127,089 shares of company stock worth $21,518,762. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, Israel, and Other Countries. The company was founded by Nir Zuk in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

