Teza Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO)

Teza Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,597 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares during the quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Southern Copper by 200.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,179,899 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $208,201,000 after buying an additional 2,789,376 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 43.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,763,612 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $209,759,000 after purchasing an additional 835,044 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Southern Copper by 10.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,022,108 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $532,978,000 after acquiring an additional 680,165 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Southern Copper in the third quarter worth about $25,834,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Southern Copper by 722.8% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 646,160 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $49,044,000 after acquiring an additional 567,629 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Southern Copper

In related news, Director Andreve Vicente Ariztegui sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.11, for a total value of $114,165.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $334,884. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Southern Copper Price Performance

Southern Copper Increases Dividend

NYSE SCCO opened at $72.36 on Friday. Southern Copper Co. has a fifty-two week low of $42.42 and a fifty-two week high of $79.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $73.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.79. The firm has a market cap of $55.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 4.20 and a quick ratio of 3.38.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 13th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.53%. This is a boost from Southern Copper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 116.96%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on SCCO shares. StockNews.com upgraded Southern Copper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. UBS Group raised their price target on Southern Copper from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Grupo Santander upgraded shares of Southern Copper from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Southern Copper from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Southern Copper from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.86.

Southern Copper Company Profile

Southern Copper Corp. engages in the development, production, and exploration of copper, molybdenum, zinc, and silver. It operates through the following segments: Peruvian Operations, Mexican Open-Pit Operations, and Mexican Underground Mining Operations. The Peruvian Operations segment focuses on the Toquepala and Cuajone mine complexes and the smelting and refining plants, industrial railroad, and port facilities that service both mines.

Further Reading

