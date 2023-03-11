Teza Capital Management LLC Grows Position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Teza Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) by 64.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,868 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,859 shares during the quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 4.8% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 27,964 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,374,000 after buying an additional 1,284 shares during the period. Aviva PLC grew its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 81,054 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,880,000 after purchasing an additional 17,251 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Omnicom Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $503,000. National Pension Service increased its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 644.1% in the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 407,387 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,579,000 after purchasing an additional 352,639 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group during the first quarter worth approximately $929,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Omnicom Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Omnicom Group from $84.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Omnicom Group from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.00.

Omnicom Group Stock Performance

Shares of OMC opened at $87.46 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $88.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.75. The stock has a market cap of $17.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.73, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.83. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.31 and a 12-month high of $96.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 41.20% and a net margin of 9.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.95 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Omnicom Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is currently 43.96%.

About Omnicom Group



Omnicom Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of advertising, marketing and corporate communications services. Its agency networks operate in the advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services industry, which are organized into regions, which are the Americas, EMEA and Asia-Pacific.



