Teza Capital Management LLC Has $483,000 Position in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON)

Teza Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Rating) by 42.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,278 shares during the period. Teza Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Sonoco Products were worth $483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 35.8% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 346,837 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,676,000 after buying an additional 91,388 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Sonoco Products during the second quarter worth about $456,000. Lido Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sonoco Products during the third quarter worth about $914,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in Sonoco Products by 10.2% during the second quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 4,677 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Sonoco Products by 7.0% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 579,464 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,085,000 after acquiring an additional 37,900 shares in the last quarter. 76.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SON has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their target price on Sonoco Products from $71.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 13th. Argus upgraded Sonoco Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Sonoco Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sonoco Products presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.83.

Sonoco Products Price Performance

NYSE:SON opened at $56.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $59.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.70. Sonoco Products has a 12-month low of $51.52 and a 12-month high of $67.06.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. Sonoco Products had a return on equity of 32.53% and a net margin of 6.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Sonoco Products will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Sonoco Products Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 21st. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.53%.

Insider Transactions at Sonoco Products

In other news, insider Ernest D. Haynes III sold 1,834 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $110,040.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,729 shares in the company, valued at $103,740. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Sonoco Products Company Profile

Sonoco Products Co engages in the manufacture of industrial and consumer packaging products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, Protective Solutions, and Display and Packaging. The Consumer Packaging segment offers round and shaped rigid containers, fiber and plastic caulk and adhesive tubes, and aluminum, steel, and peelable membrane easy-open closures for paper and metal cans.

Featured Articles

