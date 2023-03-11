Teza Capital Management LLC Has $501,000 Stock Holdings in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Teza Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,810 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 727 shares during the period. Teza Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Gartner were worth $501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IT. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Gartner by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,634 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Gartner by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 442 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Gartner by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,165 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its holdings in Gartner by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 2,057 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co. raised its holdings in Gartner by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 3,598 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $996,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 91.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gartner Stock Performance

Shares of IT stock opened at $314.33 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.85 billion, a PE ratio of 31.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $336.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $321.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.77. Gartner, Inc. has a 12 month low of $221.39 and a 12 month high of $358.25.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Gartner ( NYSE:IT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The information technology services provider reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $1.13. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Gartner had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 2,645.96%. Gartner’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.99 EPS. Analysts forecast that Gartner, Inc. will post 9.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on IT shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Gartner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Gartner from $356.00 to $357.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Gartner from $370.00 to $387.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Gartner from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Gartner from $358.00 to $366.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $359.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Gartner

In other Gartner news, CFO Craig Safian sold 4,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.53, for a total transaction of $1,540,300.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 64,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,954,231.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Gartner news, EVP Scott Hensel sold 3,007 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.00, for a total value of $1,067,485.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,574,175. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Craig Safian sold 4,510 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.53, for a total transaction of $1,540,300.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 64,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,954,231.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 42,683 shares of company stock worth $14,934,903. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Gartner

Gartner, Inc is a research and advisory company, which equips business leaders with insights, advice, and tools that help build organizations. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting, and Conferences. The Research segment provides executives with objective insights and advice through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to the firm’s research experts, peer networking services, and membership programs.

