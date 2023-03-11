Teza Capital Management LLC Has $518,000 Stock Position in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

Teza Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) by 30.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,940 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,265 shares during the period. Teza Capital Management LLC’s holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies were worth $518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FLT. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 3.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,832 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 6.8% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,112 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 7.9% in the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,012 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 253.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 113 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,021 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $885,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. 90.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get FLEETCOR Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FLT. Bank of America upgraded shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $208.00 to $240.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird raised FLEETCOR Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $235.00 to $254.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $188.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $249.50.

FLEETCOR Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:FLT opened at $195.88 on Friday. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $161.69 and a twelve month high of $265.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.77, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $203.55 and its 200-day moving average is $194.79.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $4.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.93 by $0.11. FLEETCOR Technologies had a return on equity of 44.21% and a net margin of 27.85%. The company had revenue of $883.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $874.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.47 earnings per share. FLEETCOR Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 15.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FLEETCOR Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment solutions that enables businesses to control purchases and make payments. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, International, and Brazil. The company was founded by William Boatner Reily III and Ronald F.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FLEETCOR Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FLEETCOR Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.