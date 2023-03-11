Teza Capital Management LLC Has $611,000 Holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Teza Capital Management LLC reduced its position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) by 48.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,140 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 3,857 shares during the quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $611,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NXPI. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 3rd quarter valued at $371,000. ARS Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 455.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 222 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Institutional investors own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

NXP Semiconductors Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of NXP Semiconductors stock opened at $175.05 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $177.80 and a 200 day moving average of $166.02. NXP Semiconductors has a 1 year low of $132.08 and a 1 year high of $198.28. The firm has a market cap of $45.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.58, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

NXP Semiconductors Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $1.014 dividend. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. This is an increase from NXP Semiconductors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is 32.01%.

NXPI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cowen increased their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NXP Semiconductors presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.95.

About NXP Semiconductors

(Get Rating)

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. Its portfolio includes intellectual property, deep application knowledge, process technology and manufacturing expertise in the domains of cryptography-security, high-speed interface, radio frequency (RF), mixed-signal analog-digital, power management, digital signal processing, and embedded system design.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.