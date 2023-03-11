Teza Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH)

Teza Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH – Get Rating) by 138.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,951 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,641 shares during the quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC’s holdings in DISH Network were worth $539,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DISH. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of DISH Network in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,901,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in DISH Network by 38.1% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,796,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,149,000 after purchasing an additional 771,322 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in shares of DISH Network by 1.3% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 107,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of DISH Network by 12.3% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 27,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 3,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of DISH Network by 5.6% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 293,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,063,000 after buying an additional 15,493 shares during the period. 96.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at DISH Network

In other news, Director James Defranco bought 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.46 per share, with a total value of $1,719,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,767,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,177,360.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 2,100,000 shares of company stock valued at $22,877,000. Insiders own 53.30% of the company’s stock.

DISH Network Price Performance

Shares of DISH opened at $10.53 on Friday. DISH Network Co. has a fifty-two week low of $10.32 and a fifty-two week high of $33.74. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.81. The stock has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a PE ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.77.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $1.00. The company had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.15 billion. DISH Network had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 13.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. Analysts anticipate that DISH Network Co. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DISH has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of DISH Network in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James reduced their target price on DISH Network from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on DISH Network from $24.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 27th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of DISH Network in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of DISH Network from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, DISH Network has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.93.

About DISH Network

DISH Network Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of pay-tv services. It operates through the Pay-TV and Wireless segments. The Pay-TV segment operates under the DISH brand and Sling brand. The Wireless segment refers to the wireless spectrum licenses and related assets. The company was founded by Charles William Ergen, Cantey M.

