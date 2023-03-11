Teza Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

Teza Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Get Rating) by 164.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,134 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 3,192 shares during the period. Teza Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Eagle Materials were worth $550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,841,414 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $411,723,000 after purchasing an additional 110,695 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Eagle Materials by 0.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,056,912 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $135,929,000 after buying an additional 3,684 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Eagle Materials by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 995,256 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $106,672,000 after buying an additional 119,576 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 610,973 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $65,485,000 after acquiring an additional 11,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 578,183 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $61,968,000 after acquiring an additional 5,838 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on EXP shares. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Eagle Materials from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $130.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Eagle Materials from $138.00 to $168.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Eagle Materials from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Eagle Materials has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.13.

Eagle Materials Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:EXP opened at $136.00 on Friday. Eagle Materials Inc. has a one year low of $101.98 and a one year high of $152.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.75 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $142.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $129.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 2.36.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The construction company reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.01. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 38.27% and a net margin of 20.83%. The firm had revenue of $511.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $532.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 12.18 EPS for the current year.

Eagle Materials Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.64%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Eagle Materials news, CFO Dale Craig Kesler sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.78, for a total value of $708,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,935,684.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Dale Craig Kesler sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.78, for a total value of $708,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 63,025 shares in the company, valued at $8,935,684.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Eric Cribbs sold 1,401 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.39, for a total value of $203,691.39. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,331,910.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,992 shares of company stock valued at $6,427,728 over the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Eagle Materials

(Get Rating)

Eagle Materials, Inc engages in the provision of heavy construction materials and light building materials. It operates through the following segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The Cement segment deals with the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement.

Featured Articles

