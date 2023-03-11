Teza Capital Management LLC Invests $480,000 in SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE)

Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,607 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $480,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SITE. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 1,324.2% in the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 26,404 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,750,000 after buying an additional 24,550 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 9,394 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $979,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 65,851 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,858,000 after buying an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC raised its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 8,631 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC raised its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 62.8% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 19,213 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,284,000 after purchasing an additional 7,413 shares during the last quarter.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SITE. StockNews.com upgraded SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $126.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $119.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.70.

NYSE SITE opened at $135.60 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $142.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $125.86. The company has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion, a PE ratio of 25.35 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a 12 month low of $97.36 and a 12 month high of $184.19.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $890.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $895.05 million. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a net margin of 6.11% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. Research analysts forecast that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the distribution of landscape supplies and residential. Its products include hardscapes, landscape accessories, nursery goods, outdoor lighting, and ice melt products to green industry professionals. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Roswell, GA.

