Teza Capital Management LLC Invests $494,000 in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $494,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 431.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at $95,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 178.3% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. 92.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NBIX stock opened at $95.81 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $106.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.06. The firm has a market cap of $9.25 billion, a PE ratio of 62.62 and a beta of 0.50. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.25 and a 1-year high of $129.29.

Neurocrine Biosciences ( NASDAQ:NBIX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.09. Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 10.38%. The firm had revenue of $412.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $408.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.08) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $103.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Evercore ISI upgraded Neurocrine Biosciences from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Wedbush increased their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $125.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Neurocrine Biosciences from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.65.

In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, Director Stephen A. Sherwin sold 30,000 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.86, for a total value of $3,565,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,978,037.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, Director Stephen A. Sherwin sold 30,000 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.86, for a total value of $3,565,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,978,037.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Eiry Roberts sold 1,457 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.99, for a total value of $160,255.43. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,878,548.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 69,749 shares of company stock valued at $7,706,823 in the last 90 days. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc is a neuroscience-focused, biopharmaceutical company. It discovers, develops, and intends to commercialize drugs for the treatment of neurological and endocrine related diseases and disorders. The company was founded by Kevin C. Gorman and Wylie W. Vale in January 1992 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

