Teza Capital Management LLC Invests $529,000 in Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD)

Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 52,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $529,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Robinhood Markets by 30.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 69,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $938,000 after purchasing an additional 16,133 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Robinhood Markets in the 1st quarter worth approximately $199,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Robinhood Markets by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 53,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $727,000 after acquiring an additional 9,661 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Robinhood Markets by 69.0% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 8,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Robinhood Markets by 38.2% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 92,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 25,502 shares during the period. 58.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Robinhood Markets Stock Performance

Shares of HOOD opened at $9.01 on Friday. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.81 and a fifty-two week high of $16.49. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.67 and its 200 day moving average is $9.76.

Insider Buying and Selling at Robinhood Markets

Robinhood Markets ( NASDAQ:HOOD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.06). Robinhood Markets had a negative return on equity of 8.30% and a negative net margin of 131.63%. The business had revenue of $380.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $395.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.49) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Daniel Martin Gallagher, Jr. sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.13, for a total transaction of $101,625.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 334,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,720,078.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Daniel Martin Gallagher, Jr. sold 12,500 shares of Robinhood Markets stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.13, for a total transaction of $101,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 334,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,720,078.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 83,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.84, for a total transaction of $820,006.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,115,646 shares in the company, valued at $10,977,956.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 507,708 shares of company stock worth $4,835,639 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 15.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. JMP Securities cut their target price on Robinhood Markets from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Robinhood Markets from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.67.

Robinhood Markets Profile

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company also offers various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is a collection of approximately articles, including guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron's, Reuters, and The Wall Street Journal; lists and alerts, which allow users to create custom watchlists and alerts to monitor securities, ETFs, and cryptocurrencies, as well as cash management services; and offers First trade recommendations to all new customers who have yet to place a trade.

Featured Stories

