Teza Capital Management LLC Makes New $593,000 Investment in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)

Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $593,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of INGR. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Ingredion by 943.1% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 628,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,386,000 after purchasing an additional 568,015 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Ingredion by 4,100.0% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 340,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,704,000 after purchasing an additional 332,719 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Ingredion by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,055,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,980,000 after buying an additional 207,300 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Ingredion by 89.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 334,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,523,000 after acquiring an additional 158,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Ingredion by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,364,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,518,000 after purchasing an additional 155,995 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.70% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Jorgen Kokke sold 7,119 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.21, for a total value of $713,394.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,537 shares in the company, valued at $3,661,372.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 7,120 shares of company stock valued at $713,497 in the last quarter. 1.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on INGR shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Ingredion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Ingredion from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Stephens raised shares of Ingredion from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Barclays downgraded Ingredion from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ingredion presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.25.

INGR stock opened at $95.88 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a PE ratio of 13.06 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Ingredion Incorporated has a twelve month low of $78.81 and a twelve month high of $105.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $100.03 and its 200-day moving average is $93.55.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. Ingredion had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 15.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Ingredion Incorporated will post 8.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 24th. Investors of record on Monday, January 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.69%.

Ingredion, Inc engages in the development, production, and sale of food and beverage ingredients, primarily starches and sweeteners. The firm is involved in transforming corn, tapioca, potatoes, plant-based stevia, grains, fruits, gums, and vegetables into value-added ingredients and biomaterials for the food, beverage, brewing, and other industries.

