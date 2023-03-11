Teza Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $517,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Comerica in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Comerica in the 3rd quarter worth about $271,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Comerica during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in Comerica in the 3rd quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Comerica by 125.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. 81.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Comerica

In other Comerica news, EVP Cassandra M. Mckinney sold 3,262 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.76, for a total transaction of $237,343.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,825 shares in the company, valued at $496,587. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Comerica Stock Down 5.0 %

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CMA shares. Odeon Capital Group upgraded Comerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.36 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Comerica from $83.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Comerica from $77.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Comerica from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Comerica from $87.00 to $85.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Comerica currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.79.

Shares of CMA opened at $58.81 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $70.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $7.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.94, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.20. Comerica Incorporated has a 52 week low of $56.90 and a 52 week high of $97.52.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Comerica had a net margin of 30.72% and a return on equity of 20.75%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.66 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Comerica Incorporated will post 9.58 EPS for the current year.

Comerica Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This is a boost from Comerica’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.83%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.11%.

Comerica Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Comerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, Finance, and Other. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services.

See Also

