Teza Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS)

Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 17,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $528,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DOCS. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Doximity by 70.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,905,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,130,000 after buying an additional 3,693,016 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Doximity by 81.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,501,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,774,000 after acquiring an additional 3,362,575 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Doximity by 42.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,737,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,416,000 after acquiring an additional 2,298,400 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Doximity by 559.5% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,682,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,751,000 after purchasing an additional 2,276,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eventide Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Doximity by 125.5% in the 3rd quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 3,411,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,089,000 after purchasing an additional 1,898,685 shares during the last quarter. 52.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on DOCS shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Doximity from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Doximity from $44.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 10th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Doximity from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Doximity from $35.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Doximity in a report on Friday, February 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Doximity has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.50.

NASDAQ DOCS opened at $29.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.25, a P/E/G ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 0.87. Doximity, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.91 and a 52-week high of $54.69. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.02.

In other news, CFO Anna Bryson sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 104,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,190,520. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 45.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up to date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

