Teza Capital Management LLC Sells 1,515 Shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Teza Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) by 11.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,447 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 1,515 shares during the quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Trimble were worth $621,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of Trimble by 118.6% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 494 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in Trimble in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Trimble in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Alta Advisers Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Trimble during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trimble during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.49% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Peter Large sold 950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.11, for a total transaction of $48,554.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,870.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Peter Large sold 950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.11, for a total value of $48,554.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,870.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James Calvin Dalton sold 1,500 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.20, for a total transaction of $79,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,995.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on TRMB. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Trimble from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Trimble from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Raymond James cut Trimble from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Northcoast Research cut shares of Trimble from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Trimble from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.67.

TRMB opened at $48.28 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $54.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.97, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.58. Trimble Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.52 and a fifty-two week high of $74.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Trimble, Inc engages in the provision of positioning technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment serves architects, engineers, contractors, owners, and operators.

