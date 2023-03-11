Teza Capital Management LLC Sells 6,254 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Teza Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) by 64.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,446 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,254 shares during the period. Teza Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Marriott International by 28.2% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,821,000 after buying an additional 4,427 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Marriott International during the third quarter valued at approximately $874,000. Alta Advisers Ltd bought a new position in shares of Marriott International during the third quarter valued at approximately $112,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Marriott International by 138.4% during the second quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 61,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,429,000 after purchasing an additional 35,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WCG Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the second quarter valued at approximately $333,000. 58.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Marriott International from $193.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Citigroup cut shares of Marriott International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $170.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Marriott International from $173.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Marriott International from $182.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Marriott International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $166.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $180.50.

Marriott International Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MAR opened at $164.53 on Friday. Marriott International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $131.01 and a 52-week high of $195.90. The company has a market cap of $50.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $167.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $158.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.51, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.12. Marriott International had a net margin of 11.35% and a return on equity of 168.43%. The business had revenue of $5.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.38 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Marriott International, Inc. will post 7.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This is a boost from Marriott International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.04%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Kathleen K. Oberg sold 5,765 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.18, for a total transaction of $1,032,972.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,696,483.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Rajeev Menon sold 6,000 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.17, for a total transaction of $1,057,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,114,040. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kathleen K. Oberg sold 5,765 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.18, for a total transaction of $1,032,972.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,696,483.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,086 shares of company stock valued at $3,860,436 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 12.21% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following geography segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia Pacific, and Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA). The company was founded by J. Willard Marriott and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

Featured Articles

