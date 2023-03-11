Teza Capital Management LLC Takes $467,000 Position in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM)

Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $467,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cim LLC raised its holdings in Boston Beer by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cim LLC now owns 3,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,194,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Boston Beer by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in Boston Beer by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Boston Beer by 47.6% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in shares of Boston Beer by 0.7% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 6,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,609,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SAM shares. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Boston Beer from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $331.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Boston Beer in a report on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $370.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Boston Beer from $314.00 to $300.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Boston Beer from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Boston Beer from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $320.00 to $255.00 in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $335.19.

In other news, VP Annette N. Fritsch sold 220 shares of Boston Beer stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.37, for a total transaction of $70,041.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $444,762.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, insider John C. Geist sold 646 shares of Boston Beer stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.14, for a total transaction of $206,810.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,784,140.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP Annette N. Fritsch sold 220 shares of Boston Beer stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.37, for a total value of $70,041.40. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $444,762.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 916 shares of company stock valued at $294,352. 23.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SAM stock opened at $311.97 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $351.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $353.04. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a one year low of $287.00 and a one year high of $422.75. The stock has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.45 and a beta of 1.05.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.93) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($1.65). Boston Beer had a return on equity of 8.36% and a net margin of 3.12%. The company had revenue of $447.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $392.76 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.09) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. will post 7.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boston Beer Co, Inc engages in the production of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Truly Hard Seltzer, Twisted Tea, Samuel Adams, Angry Orchard, Hard Cider and Dogfish Head Craft Brewery. Boston Beer produces alcohol beverages, including hard seltzer, malt beverages (“beers“), and hard cider at company-owned breweries and its cidery, and under contract arrangements at other brewery locations.

