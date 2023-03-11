Teza Capital Management LLC Takes $491,000 Position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 1,352 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $491,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPWR. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 31.3% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,383 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $672,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 5.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,916 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $930,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 1,624.0% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 7,189 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,492,000 after acquiring an additional 6,772 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 9.3% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,335 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,019,000 after acquiring an additional 883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Monolithic Power Systems in the first quarter worth $439,000. 96.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Michael Hsing sold 14,888 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.96, for a total value of $5,135,764.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 980,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $338,331,248.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Michael Hsing sold 14,888 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.96, for a total value of $5,135,764.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 980,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $338,331,248.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director James C. Moyer sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.53, for a total transaction of $15,461,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,596,825.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 141,605 shares of company stock valued at $60,475,175. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Monolithic Power Systems Trading Down 2.8 %

Several research analysts recently issued reports on MPWR shares. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $450.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $475.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $400.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $620.00 price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $435.00 to $515.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Monolithic Power Systems currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $542.09.

Shares of NASDAQ:MPWR opened at $478.95 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $22.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $447.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $403.37. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $301.69 and a 12 month high of $541.39.

Monolithic Power Systems Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. This is an increase from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 33.19%.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

