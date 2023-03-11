Teza Capital Management LLC Takes $532,000 Position in SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM)

Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM – Get Rating) (TSE:SSO) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 36,168 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $532,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in SSR Mining during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in SSR Mining in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in SSR Mining in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in SSR Mining in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in SSR Mining during the third quarter worth $37,000. 57.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SSRM shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of SSR Mining from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of SSR Mining from C$26.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of SSR Mining from C$36.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their target price on SSR Mining from C$30.00 to C$29.50 in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.67.

SSR Mining Price Performance

SSR Mining Dividend Announcement

SSRM opened at $12.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 4.93 and a quick ratio of 3.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.83. SSR Mining Inc. has a one year low of $12.78 and a one year high of $24.58.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. SSR Mining’s payout ratio is 31.46%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Alison Lynn White sold 2,439 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.31, for a total transaction of $32,463.09. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 66,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $879,484.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other SSR Mining news, insider Michael John Sparks sold 3,239 shares of SSR Mining stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.61, for a total transaction of $53,799.79. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 126,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,105,134.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Alison Lynn White sold 2,439 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.31, for a total value of $32,463.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 66,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $879,484.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,927 shares of company stock valued at $410,052. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

SSR Mining Profile

SSR Mining, Inc is a gold company. It engages in the operation, development, exploration, and acquisition of metal resource properties located in Turkey and the Americas. The firm operates through the following segments: Copler, Marigold, Seabee, Puna and the exploration, evaluation and development properties.

Featured Stories

